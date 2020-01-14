NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

_____

508 FPUS51 KBGM 140836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

NYZ009-142100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, snow showers with a

slight chance of sleet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ015-142100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Snow, blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, blustery with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ016-142100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Blustery with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ017-142100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely or a chance of sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, blustery with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ018-142100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ022-142100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ023-142100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Snow, blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, blustery with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ024-142100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ025-142100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ036-142100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ037-142100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. A

slight chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ044-142100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow or sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ045-142100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or sleet. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ046-142100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers, freezing drizzle and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Brisk with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ055-142100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ056-142100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ057-142100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and sleet this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or freezing rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ062-142100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and sleet in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or freezing rain. Lows

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

