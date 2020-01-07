NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-072100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to

5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible snow, freezing rain and sleet

likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ015-072100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ016-072100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Blustery

with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely, a chance

of snow showers and freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ017-072100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ018-072100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs

around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Blustery with lows near 10. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers, rain showers likely with

a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ022-072100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Blustery with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ023-072100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ024-072100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ025-072100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with

lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ036-072100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with

lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet, freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ037-072100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with

lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with possible freezing rain and snow showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ044-072100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows near 10. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of sleet.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ045-072100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ046-072100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with

lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-072100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely, a chance of snow

showers and sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ056-072100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ057-072100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-072100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather