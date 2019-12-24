NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely, a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Brisk with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Brisk with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely or a chance of rain or snow

or sleet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing

rain or snow or sleet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing

rain and snow or sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

