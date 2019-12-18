NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
NYZ009-182100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ015-182100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ016-182100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers
likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows near 10.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ017-182100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in
the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ018-182100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in
the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.
Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in
the evening. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ022-182100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ023-182100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ024-182100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ025-182100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ036-182100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in
the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 TO 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ037-182100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy
at times this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers
likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows zero to
5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ044-182100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in
the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ045-182100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy
at times this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ046-182100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ055-182100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ056-182100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ057-182100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ062-182100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
