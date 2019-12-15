NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

_____

290 FPUS51 KBGM 150836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-152100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Blustery with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-152100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ016-152100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows

10 TO 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ017-152100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ018-152100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ022-152100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ023-152100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ024-152100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of sleet. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ025-152100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ036-152100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around

30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows

zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ037-152100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ044-152100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around

30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows

around 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ045-152100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of sleet. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows

around 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ046-152100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around

30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows

zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ055-152100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Light

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Additional

light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ056-152100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Light

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Additional

light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ057-152100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Blustery with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Light

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows

around 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ062-152100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather