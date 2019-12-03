NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019
_____
230 FPUS51 KBGM 030836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-032100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ015-032100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and freezing rain. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ016-032100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then
scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
$$
NYZ017-032100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then
scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-032100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then
scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ022-032100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then
scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-032100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then
scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-032100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then
scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Light
snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-032100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then
scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ036-032100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an
inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-032100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an
inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ044-032100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-032100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-032100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of freezing
rain. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-032100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-032100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ057-032100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of freezing
rain. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-032100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of freezing
rain. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather