NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

439 FPUS51 KBGM 290836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

NYZ009-292100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-292100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet. Light snow accumulation. Brisk with highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ016-292100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ017-292100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ018-292100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ022-292100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet, snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ023-292100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ024-292100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ025-292100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ036-292100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ037-292100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ044-292100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-292100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-292100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-292100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ056-292100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ057-292100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-292100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

