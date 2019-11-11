NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Total

snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow with freezing rain

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening. Snow. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow with a chance of

freezing rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening. Snow. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow with a chance of

freezing rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain with sleet likely in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

freezing rain this morning, then snow and freezing rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening. Snow. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow this

morning, then snow likely with a chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, snow with a slight chance of sleet in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of snow this

morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet. Freezing rain likely, a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then snow with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. A chance of freezing

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then snow

with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Rain likely with a slight chance of freezing

rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with possible freezing rain and sleet likely in the

evening, then snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, freezing rain with a chance of sleet in the

evening, then snow with a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Total snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. A slight chance of

freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet. Snow with freezing rain with possible rain in the

evening, then snow with a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. A slight chance of

freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain in the

evening, then snow and sleet with rain likely after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. A slight chance of

freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain in the

evening, then snow, rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely, a chance of rain and sleet in the

evening, then snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then snow, rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain, snow with a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

452 AM EST Mon Nov 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

