NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
_____
676 FPUS51 KBGM 190832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-192000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ015-192000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ016-192000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ017-192000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ018-192000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ022-192000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ023-192000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ024-192000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ025-192000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ036-192000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ037-192000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ044-192000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ045-192000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ046-192000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ055-192000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ056-192000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ057-192000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ062-192000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather