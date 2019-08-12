NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NYZ009-122000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-122000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ016-122000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ017-122000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ018-122000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-122000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-122000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-122000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ025-122000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-122000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-122000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ044-122000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ045-122000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ046-122000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ055-122000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ056-122000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ057-122000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ062-122000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

