NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2019
238 FPUS51 KBGM 050832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-052000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ015-052000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ016-052000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ017-052000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ018-052000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ022-052000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ023-052000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ024-052000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ025-052000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ036-052000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ037-052000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ044-052000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ045-052000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ046-052000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ055-052000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ056-052000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ057-052000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ062-052000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
