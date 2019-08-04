NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs around

80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs around

80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

