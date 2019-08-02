NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019
_____
053 FPUS51 KBGM 020832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-022000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-022000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ016-022000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ017-022000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-022000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-022000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-022000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-022000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-022000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ036-022000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-022000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-022000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-022000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-022000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-022000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-022000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ057-022000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ062-022000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather