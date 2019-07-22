NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

NYZ009-222000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ015-222000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ016-222000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ017-222000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ018-222000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ022-222000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ023-222000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ024-222000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ025-222000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ036-222000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ037-222000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ044-222000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ045-222000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ046-222000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ055-222000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ056-222000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ057-222000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ062-222000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

