NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
_____
630 FPUS51 KBGM 290831
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-292000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-292000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ016-292000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ017-292000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ018-292000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ022-292000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-292000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ024-292000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ025-292000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ036-292000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ037-292000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-292000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ045-292000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-292000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-292000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ056-292000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs around
80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-292000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-292000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
