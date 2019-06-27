NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

825 FPUS51 KBGM 270832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-272000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-272000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-272000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-272000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-272000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-272000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-272000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-272000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-272000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-272000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-272000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-272000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-272000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-272000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-272000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-272000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-272000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-272000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

