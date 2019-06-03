NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2019

130 FPUS51 KBGM 030832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-032000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ015-032000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ016-032000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ017-032000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ018-032000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ022-032000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-032000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ024-032000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-032000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-032000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ037-032000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ044-032000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ045-032000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ046-032000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-032000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-032000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ057-032000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ062-032000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

