Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
NYZ009-012000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ015-012000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ016-012000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ017-012000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ018-012000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ022-012000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ023-012000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ024-012000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
NYZ025-012000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ036-012000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ037-012000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ044-012000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ045-012000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ046-012000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ055-012000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
NYZ056-012000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-012000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ062-012000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...showers and thunderstorms likely.mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
