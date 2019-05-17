NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid

with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

