NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019

218 FPUS51 KBGM 070832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-072000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ015-072000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ016-072000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-072000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ018-072000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-072000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ023-072000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-072000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ025-072000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ036-072000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-072000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-072000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ045-072000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ046-072000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-072000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ056-072000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-072000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ062-072000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

