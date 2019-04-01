NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019

_____

544 FPUS51 KBGM 010831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely this morning. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather