NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019
_____
698 FPUS51 KBGM 230831
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-232000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ015-232000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ016-232000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ017-232000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a
slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ018-232000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ022-232000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ023-232000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ024-232000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ025-232000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a
slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ036-232000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ037-232000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ044-232000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ045-232000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ046-232000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Blustery with
highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ055-232000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a
slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ056-232000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ057-232000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ062-232000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Blustery with highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather