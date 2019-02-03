NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

NYZ009-032100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain with

possible freezing drizzle and snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of light

freezing rain with areas of freezing drizzle. A chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet, rain and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ015-032100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain with

areas of freezing drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with areas of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ016-032100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain with areas

of freezing drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle with a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ017-032100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain with areas

of freezing drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle with a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ018-032100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, areas of

freezing drizzle with a chance of light snow. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light rain,

light freezing rain, areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing

rain and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and

sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ022-032100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing rain.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of sleet, freezing rain and snow.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ023-032100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ024-032100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of sleet and freezing rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ025-032100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of light freezing rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

sleet and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ036-032100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, areas of

freezing drizzle with a chance of light snow. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

light freezing rain, areas of freezing drizzle, a chance of light

rain with areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing

rain and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, snow, rain and

sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ037-032100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, areas of

freezing drizzle with a chance of light snow. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of light

freezing rain with areas of freezing drizzle. A chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, snow, sleet and

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ044-032100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain with areas

of freezing drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle with a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of light rain. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ045-032100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain with areas

of freezing drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ046-032100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain, areas of

freezing drizzle with a chance of light snow. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of light freezing rain. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet with rain and freezing rain likely. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ055-032100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of sleet and freezing rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ056-032100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of sleet and freezing rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ057-032100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a

slight chance of light freezing rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sleet, freezing rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ062-032100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of freezing rain, rain and

sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather