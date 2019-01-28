NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-282100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows near 10. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-282100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow, rain and sleet. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-282100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 20.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-282100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery with

lows 15 TO 20. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with highs

in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-282100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 TO 20.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ022-282100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 TO 20.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows near zero. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 35 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow, rain and sleet. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-282100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 20.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-282100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 20.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-282100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO 20.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-282100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows near 15.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ037-282100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 10 TO 15.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ044-282100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO 20.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows zero

to 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-282100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows near

15. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ046-282100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows 10 TO 15. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ055-282100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO

20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-282100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO

20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ057-282100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

10 TO 15. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above. Wind chill values

as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-282100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows near 15. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 5 to

10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

