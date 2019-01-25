NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

967 FPUS51 KBGM 252131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-260900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 10. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ015-260900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ016-260900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ017-260900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ018-260900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ022-260900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ023-260900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 5 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ024-260900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 5 above.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ025-260900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 5 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ036-260900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ037-260900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 5 to

10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ044-260900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ045-260900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ046-260900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ055-260900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 5 above.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ056-260900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 5 above.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

$$

NYZ057-260900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ062-260900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

$$

