NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

027 FPUS51 KBGM 220931

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-222100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs near

15. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Rain and sleet in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ015-222100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs

around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ016-222100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs

around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ017-222100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with snow likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Blustery

with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, blustery with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ018-222100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

15 TO 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with snow likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Brisk with highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, brisk with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ022-222100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ023-222100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain. Sleet with a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ024-222100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. A chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ025-222100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. A chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ036-222100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 23 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Blustery with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, blustery with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ037-222100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs 15 TO

20. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows near

15. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ044-222100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ045-222100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 22 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ046-222100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 26 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the morning,

then rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ055-222100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. A chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ056-222100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in

the morning, then rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ057-222100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely. A chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ062-222100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of freezing rain

and sleet in the morning, then rain with freezing rain and sleet

likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

