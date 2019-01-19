NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

482 FPUS51 KBGM 192131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-200900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of

12 to 18 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 13 below. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 34 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 10 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ015-200900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows zero to

5 below. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing

snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ016-200900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing

snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs near 10.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ017-200900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing

snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near zero.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ018-200900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 4 to 6 inches. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around

5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing

snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows near zero. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ022-200900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows

near 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

28 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows around

5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ023-200900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows zero to

5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ024-200900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows 15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Precipitation may be heavy at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows around

5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ025-200900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around

5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs around 5 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 27 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows near zero. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ036-200900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Lows around 10 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 31 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to 5 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 32 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows around

5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ037-200900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of

18 to 24 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 10 below. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 33 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to 5 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 33 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ044-200900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows 5 to

10 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing

snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around

5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ045-200900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Precipitation may be

heavy at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to

18 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows 5 to 10 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

29 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs around 5 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 29 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ046-200900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Precipitation may be

heavy at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 18 to

24 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 10 below. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 34 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to 5 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 34 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ055-200900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Areas of blowing snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ056-200900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Precipitation may be

heavy at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

24 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs around 5 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 24 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ057-200900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then snow

and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 10 below. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 31 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

$$

NYZ062-200900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Additional snow and

sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

26 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of blowing snow.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather