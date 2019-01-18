NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
_____
300 FPUS51 KBGM 180631
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-182100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows near 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely
in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
15 TO 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs 10 TO 15. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Areas of blowing snow. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.
Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as 35 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ015-182100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows zero to
5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 20 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing
snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ016-182100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows near zero.
Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing
snow. Highs near 10. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 20 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ017-182100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 20.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows near 10. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around
5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing
snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ018-182100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs 15 TO 20. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows near 10. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around
5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ022-182100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ023-182100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ024-182100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows near 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low
as 25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ025-182100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ036-182100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows
15 TO 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows near 10. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 10 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 30 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing
snow. Highs around 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values
as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ037-182100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows
15 TO 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows near 10. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Cold
with lows around 10 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 30 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind chill values
as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values
as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ044-182100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 20. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows near 10. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs near 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
5 to 10 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 30 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around
5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values
as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ045-182100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows
15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
5 to 10 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 30 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ046-182100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows
15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows near 10. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
35 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind chill values
as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ055-182100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows near 15. East winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ056-182100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows near 15. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ057-182100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows
15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows 10 TO 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Highs in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above. Wind chill values as low as
35 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ062-182100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Light snow. Additional snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy
snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Areas of blowing snow.
Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather