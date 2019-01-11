NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

_____

502 FPUS51 KBGM 111831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-112100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs near 10. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ015-112100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ016-112100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 10. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ017-112100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ018-112100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ022-112100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ023-112100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ024-112100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ025-112100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ036-112100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ037-112100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near zero. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ044-112100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ045-112100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ046-112100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ055-112100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ056-112100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ057-112100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ062-112100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather