NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

NYZ009-222100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ015-222100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ016-222100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ017-222100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ018-222100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ022-222100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ023-222100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ024-222100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ025-222100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ036-222100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ037-222100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ044-222100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ045-222100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ046-222100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ055-222100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ056-222100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ057-222100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ062-222100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

