NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018

_____

273 FPUS51 KBGM 300331

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

NYZ009-300900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow and light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ015-300900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ016-300900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle

in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ017-300900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then

a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ018-300900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then

a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ022-300900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow with a slight chance of

light freezing rain. A slight chance of light sleet in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ023-300900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ024-300900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow with a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then light snow and light rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ025-300900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ036-300900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then

a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ037-300900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then

a chance of light snow with a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ044-300900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then

a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ045-300900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then

a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ046-300900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then

a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ055-300900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light

snow and light rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ056-300900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light

snow likely with a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ057-300900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ062-300900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain.

A slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a

chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy

freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

