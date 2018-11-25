NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018
_____
968 FPUS51 KBGM 250931
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-252100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs around 40.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ015-252100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ016-252100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ017-252100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ018-252100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ022-252100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of freezing
rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ023-252100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ024-252100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of freezing
rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ025-252100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ036-252100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ037-252100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the lower
40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ044-252100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ045-252100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ046-252100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ055-252100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ056-252100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ057-252100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ062-252100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather