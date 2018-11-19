NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

_____

165 FPUS51 KBGM 191531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-192100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ015-192100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ016-192100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ017-192100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ018-192100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ022-192100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ023-192100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ024-192100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ025-192100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ036-192100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ037-192100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ044-192100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ045-192100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

near 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ046-192100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ055-192100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ056-192100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows near

10. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

15 TO 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ057-192100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ062-192100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather