NYZ009-172000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ015-172000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ016-172000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ017-172000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ018-172000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ022-172000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Rain may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ023-172000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ024-172000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Rain may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ025-172000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ036-172000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ037-172000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Rain may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ044-172000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ045-172000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ046-172000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ055-172000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ056-172000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ057-172000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ062-172000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

