NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms with isolated showers this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms with isolated showers this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms with isolated showers this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms with isolated showers this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

