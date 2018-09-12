NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early this

morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early this morning. A

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A

slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

