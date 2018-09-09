NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

NYZ009-092000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-092000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-092000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ017-092000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-092000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-092000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-092000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-092000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ025-092000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-092000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-092000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-092000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ045-092000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ046-092000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. More humid with lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ055-092000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-092000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ057-092000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. More humid with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-092000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

