NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

700 FPUS51 KBGM 021731

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather