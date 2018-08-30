NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
NYZ009-302000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-302000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ016-302000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ017-302000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ018-302000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ022-302000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ023-302000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-302000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ025-302000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-302000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-302000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-302000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ045-302000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ046-302000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ055-302000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-302000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-302000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-302000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
