NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
NYZ009-272000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-272000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ016-272000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ017-272000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ018-272000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Scattered showers, mainly
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ022-272000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-272000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-272000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ025-272000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-272000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Scattered showers, mainly
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-272000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Scattered showers, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-272000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ045-272000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ046-272000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ055-272000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny., with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-272000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny., with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-272000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny., with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ062-272000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny., with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
