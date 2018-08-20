NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NYZ009-202000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-202000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-202000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ017-202000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-202000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-202000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-202000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-202000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ025-202000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-202000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-202000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-202000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-202000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ046-202000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ055-202000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-202000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ057-202000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-202000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

