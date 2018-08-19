NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

312 FPUS51 KBGM 190831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-192000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ015-192000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ016-192000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ017-192000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-192000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ022-192000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-192000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-192000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ025-192000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-192000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ037-192000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-192000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-192000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ046-192000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ055-192000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ056-192000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-192000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-192000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

