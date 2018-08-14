NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
late this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
late this evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers late this evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers late this evening, then showers after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers late this evening, then showers after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers late this evening, then showers after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers late this evening, then showers after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers late this evening, then showers after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
