NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

433 FPUS51 KBGM 040831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny., with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

