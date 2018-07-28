NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
NYZ009-282000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-282000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ016-282000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ017-282000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ018-282000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ022-282000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ023-282000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ024-282000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ025-282000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ036-282000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-282000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-282000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ045-282000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ046-282000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ055-282000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ056-282000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ057-282000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-282000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
