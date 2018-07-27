NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

236 FPUS51 KBGM 270531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-272000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ015-272000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ016-272000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ017-272000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ018-272000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ022-272000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ023-272000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ024-272000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ025-272000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ036-272000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ037-272000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ044-272000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ045-272000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ046-272000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ055-272000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ056-272000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ057-272000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ062-272000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

