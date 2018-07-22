NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
NYZ009-222000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-222000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ016-222000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ017-222000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with periods of rain with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ018-222000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Periods of rain this morning, then a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ022-222000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Periods of rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ023-222000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Periods of rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-222000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Periods of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ025-222000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-222000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-222000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-222000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ045-222000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ046-222000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ055-222000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Periods of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-222000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-222000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-222000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
