NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
218 FPUS51 KBGM 170831
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-172000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ015-172000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,
then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ016-172000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,
then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ017-172000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ018-172000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ022-172000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-172000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ024-172000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ025-172000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ036-172000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ037-172000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ044-172000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ045-172000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-172000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with
lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-172000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ056-172000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with
lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-172000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with
lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-172000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with
lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
_____
