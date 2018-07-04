NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

240 FPUS51 KBGM 040531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with

isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather