NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:38 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
339 FPUS51 KBGM 251431
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-252000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ015-252000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ016-252000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ017-252000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ018-252000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ022-252000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ023-252000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. More humid with highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ024-252000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ025-252000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ036-252000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ037-252000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ044-252000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
NYZ045-252000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ046-252000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
NYZ055-252000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ056-252000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ057-252000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ062-252000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
